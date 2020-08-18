Possible tornado damages homes in central Florida

The sheriff's office said deputies were going door-to-door to check on people.

DELAND, Fla. — Severe thunderstorms -- perhaps a tornado -- left significant damage in their wake across parts of central Florida, with several homes losing parts of their roof.

Images from DeLand showed twisted trees scattered about a neighborhood and downed power lines. The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning around 4 p.m. Tuesday, but there has yet to be confirmation of an actual twister.

WKMG-TV reports the city of DeLand spokesman, Chris Graham, said there have been no reports of any injuries.

"I think at the onset of the storm, there were some reports of people trapped inside their homes, because of flash flooding," Graham said. "Right outside of city hall we had water lapping up to the steps of city hall.

"Downtown is known to flood, but in all my years here, I have never seen anything like that."

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said its deputies were going door-to-door to make sure people were OK. It added there are many people helping each other clean up the debris, with much of the damage confined to the north side of the city.

We are going door to door checking on people. For news media: Staging area for storm coverage is the parking lot just south of Save a Lot at Plymouth and Woodland, DeLand pic.twitter.com/mQwyUovj9K — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) August 18, 2020

People who cannot find their family members are asked to go to 843 N. Woodland Blvd. for reunification, the sheriff's office said.

What other people are reading right now:

