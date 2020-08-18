Possible tornado damages homes in central Florida

DELAND, Fla. — Severe thunderstorms -- perhaps a tornado -- left significant damage in their wake across parts of central Florida, with several homes losing parts of their roof.
Images from DeLand showed twisted trees scattered about a neighborhood and downed power lines. The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning around 4 p.m. Tuesday, but there has yet to be confirmation of an actual twister.
WKMG-TV reports the city of DeLand spokesman, Chris Graham, said there have been no reports of any injuries.
"I think at the onset of the storm, there were some reports of people trapped inside their homes, because of flash flooding," Graham said. "Right outside of city hall we had water lapping up to the steps of city hall.
"Downtown is known to flood, but in all my years here, I have never seen anything like that."
The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said its deputies were going door-to-door to make sure people were OK. It added there are many people helping each other clean up the debris, with much of the damage confined to the north side of the city.
People who cannot find their family members are asked to go to 843 N. Woodland Blvd. for reunification, the sheriff's office said.
- Forecasters monitoring 2 potential tropical storms this week
- 35-year-old woman vanishes in Pasco County, deputies say
- Man accused of driving more than 120 mph with a 5-year-old in the back seat
- Florida reports 3,838 new COVID-19 cases; Tampa Bay hospitalizations dip below 1,000
- 'We need accurate numbers': Hillsborough teachers create website to track COVID-19 cases
- Florida primary voting guide 2020: Polling locations, sample ballots
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter