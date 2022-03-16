Watch: Brief EF-1 tornado tosses up debris in Sarasota

No injuries have been reported.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Stormy-looking skies suddenly turned more ominous as a brief tornado moved through Wednesday afternoon.

The Sarasota Police Department shared a video of the tornado around 2:15 p.m. as it crossed the area of 10th Street and Washington Boulevard. One nearby building has major roof damage while the impact to another building is said to be minor.

There have been no injuries reported at this time, police spokesperson Genevieve Judge said.

The tornado is tentatively rated an EF-1 with 90-mph winds, according to the National Weather Service.

"Based upon the information we have received, we can confirm a tornado occurred in Sarasota," the agency tweeted. "This was very brief (looks to be around 45 seconds), but we have enough information to conclude that EF-1 damage (90mph) occurred."