Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for parts of Tampa Bay region

Damaging winds and large hail are possible east of Interstate 75.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for parts of the Tampa Bay region for the threat of damaging winds and, perhaps, a tornado.

This includes DeSoto, Hardee, Highlands and Polk counties through 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are developing across the area this afternoon. With the ingredients in place, a few of these storms could turn strong to severe as the afternoon continues.

LIVE UPDATES:

3 p.m.: The severe thunderstorm warning for Polk County has been allowed to expire.

2:42 p.m.: The severe thunderstorm warning for central Polk County has been extended to 3 p.m. The 10 Tampa Bay Weather team says the storm has intensified, bringing the threat of quarter-sized hail and damaging winds.

2:31 p.m.: A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 2:45 p.m. for central Polk County due to the risk of damaging winds and large hail.

What:

All types of severe weather will be possible, but damaging winds will be the biggest threat. Some large hail and an isolated tornado can't be ruled out. Expect heavy downpours and frequent to also accompany these storms.

When:

Severe storms will be possible now until this evening. Once the sun goes down, storms will slowly weaken and move east.

Where: