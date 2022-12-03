Severe storms damage buildings, topple trees north of the Tampa Bay area

As storms clear out, colder and drier air will move in.

OCALA, Fla. — A line of severe storms pushed through Florida, including the Tampa Bay area, on Saturday morning, bringing heavy rain and damaging winds.

In Highlands County, there were reports of wind damage at the Leisure Acres mobile home park in Sebring. Multiple mobile homes in the community saw roof and carport damage, according to the National Weather Service.

In Polk County, a semi truck overturned on Highway 98 north of Bartow as storms moved through. While the sheriff's office did not say the exact cause of the crash, the county faced threats of wind gusts up to 60 mph.

No injuries were reported.

Another overturned semi truck was spotted just north of the Tampa Bay area, in Ocala. Ocala Fire Rescue shared an image of it along with photos of several damaged buildings. Law enforcement officials have not specified if there were any injuries at this time.

One photo shows an apartment building that appears to have walls and a portion of the roof ripped away.

Other images showed debris and massive downed trees on the roads, including one that appears to have smashed into a car.

Just after 12:30 p.m., Ocala Fire Rescue tweeted that crews were working diligently to respond to "the influx of emergency calls that these events have and continue to generate."

Tarps are available at the Marion County Sheriff's Office for those impacted by the severe storms. Pickup is available at the Marion County Sheriff's Office multipurpose room at 3300 NW 10th Street, Ocala, Florida.

As storms clear out, colder and drier air moves in, sending temperatures Saturday afternoon into the 60s, and eventually into the 50s.