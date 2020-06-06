Strong, severe storms possible across Tampa Bay

There remains a threat for isolated tornadoes, too, thanks to Tropical Storm Cristobal in the Gulf of Mexico.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A couple of thunderstorms could turn strong to severe Saturday afternoon as energy from Tropical Storm Cristobal pushes into the Tampa Bay area.

There's even the threat for a couple of tornadoes.

Earlier tornado warnings, including those for Hillsborough and Manatee counties, have been canceled. There have been no reports of damage associated with the storm that moved through these areas.

A flood advisory for north-central Manatee County and central Hillsborough County have been issued until 2:30 p.m.

The Storm Prediction Center is monitoring Tampa Bay and all of South Florida for a possible watch. This means conditions could be favorable for additional strong to severe weather, especially in areas that have been able to clear out and see some sunshine.

That allows the atmosphere to destabilize and allow for the development of more storms.

Regardless of any pop-up storms, Tropical Storm Cristobal situated in the middle of the Gulf of Mexico is expected to send in a few waves of showers and thunderstorms into our area.

