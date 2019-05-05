ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Damaging winds are possible with a line of strong to severe thunderstorms pushing into the Tampa Bay region.
A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 1:30 p.m. for parts of Hillsborough and Pasco counties. The weather service warns wind gusts to 60 mph and frequent lightning are possible.
So, too, is hail less than dime or penny size.
A tornado warning was in effect earlier for Pinellas County because of the threat of a waterspout.
10News meteorologist Natalie Ferrari is breaking down the threat and tracking the storms on Facebook right now -- join in, here.
