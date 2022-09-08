Severe thunderstorm warning expires for Pinellas County

Strong wind gusts to 60 mph were possible.

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — A severe thunderstorm warning that was in effect for parts of Pinellas County because of the threat of damaging winds has been allowed to expire.

The National Weather Service issued the warning for a severe thunderstorm capable of producing wind gusts to 60 mph. Forecasters say the storm was moving east at 15 mph.

Damage to roofs, siding and trees had been expected.

Other locations impacted by the storm included St. Petersburg, Largo, Pinellas Park and Belleair. The St. Pete–Clearwater International Airport also may experience flight delays with the storm moving through the area.