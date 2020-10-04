ATLANTA — The 11Alive StormTrackers are monitoring the threat for widespread severe storms to impact Georgia and all of the southern US on Easter Sunday.

Threat level

(Updated Saturday 4/11/2020, 2:30 pm)

WXIA

As of Saturday afternoon, most of northern Georgia is under a level 3 of 5 threat for severe storms.

That means numerous or widespread severe storms are possible. This is a special case where the National Weather Service has indicated there is a significant threat for severe storms in the level 3 area -- which includes all of metro Atlanta.

A level 4 of 5 threat area is just off to the west of the region, covering much of Alabama.

RELATED: Understanding severe weather: What's a Marginal Risk, what's a Slight Risk?

Timing

We are looking at the threat of two separate episodes of severe weather on Sunday with the first taking place on Sunday afternoon with a stronger episode late Sunday night into the overnight and early morning hours on Monday.

The better chance for severe storms at this point looks to be during the Sunday overnight hours.

Overnight storm timing is especially dangerous as tornadoes that occur after midnight at more than twice as deadly than at other times of the day.

Threats

(Updated Saturday, April 11, 2020, 2:30 pm)

WXIA

Widespread damaging wind gusts, capable of bringing down trees and power lines, are the biggest concern with this round of severe weather.

An area of significantly favorable tornadic development is expected in the western half of Georgia, as outlined in the map above. This includes much of metro Atlanta and points westward.

An even higher chance for strong long-tracked tornadoes exists for parts of Mississippi and Alabama.

Any tornadoes that develop have the possibility of being extremely dangerous, long-lived and destructive.

The first round of strong to severe storms is expected to come through late Sunday afternoon.

WXIA

Watch for the second round much later Sunday evening into the overnight hours, with the most dangerous storms moving through the metro Atlanta area as late as 2 a.m. to 4 a.m.

WXIA

The first round of strong storms will include heavy rainfall which may allow for the loosening of roots on some trees, which may also allow for trees to fall more easily during the later round of storms.

WXIA

There is a possibility that the first round of storms on Sunday afternoon may reduce the risk of severe weather for the later round if the atmosphere is not able to recover for the later round, but that is not completely likely, based on the forecast models.

RELATED: Be prepared | Severe weather safety tips

That would be good news for us -- as a result, for now, at least, the expectation for damaging hail remains low.

Prepare now

WXIA

This weekend is a great time to make sure you have your tornado safe place ready and a severe weather plan in place.

Remember to disable "Do Not Disturb" mode on your phone so wireless weather alerts can wake you up in case a warning is issued for your area.

Please continue to check for forecast updates regularly on 11Alive and 11alive.com.

WXIA

Severe weather preparations

Be prepared | Tornado safety tips

What to do if you are caught in a tornado warning

4 things you can do now to prepare for severe weather

Be prepared for severe weather in your area

Remove objects that could cause damage during severe weather

Understanding severe weather: What's a Marginal Risk, what's a Slight Risk?

Download the FREE app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

POWER OUTAGES CHECK | Georgia Power customers, check here. Georgia EMC customers check here.