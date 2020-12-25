x
Downed trees, power lines reported as storms move through Hernando County

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office says it has gotten "numerous calls" related to severe weather and knows several trees and power lines are down.
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — As an organized line of showers and storms pushed through Hernando County Thursday evening, reports of damage have begun to emerge.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office says it has gotten "numerous calls" related to severe weather and knows several trees and power lines are down.

"Please avoid driving if possible, as conditions are somewhat hazardous at this time," the sheriff's office wrote in an update. "Crews are currently working to clear trees, debris, and power lines from the roadways."

Storms moved through the area between 7 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. Video posted to Twitter from Michelle Lundquist, who lives in Hernando County, shows the "pretty gnarly" winds blowing through. 

As of 8 p.m., the Withlacoochee River Electric Cooperative is reporting 5,681 people are without power. The area was under a severe thunderstorm warning until 7:15 p.m. Click here for the latest updates with regard to power outages.

RELATED: LIVE RADAR | Trees, power lines down as strong storms move through Tampa Bay area

