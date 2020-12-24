Live updates: Severe thunderstorm warning issued for several Tampa Bay counties

A strong storm system moving across the country has brought another round of unsettling weather to the Tampa Bay area.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — 6:26 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Hernando, Pinellas, Citrus and Pasco County until 7:15 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Pinellas, Pasco, Hernando, Citrus, Hillsborough until 12/24 7:15PM. Please stay tuned to @10TampaBay for the latest weather updates and on https://t.co/VcC1Rxu8o8. #10weather #tampaflorida #flwx — Bobby Deskins WTSP ⚡️ (@BobbyWTSP) December 24, 2020

1:13 p.m.

A high wind advisory has been issued for the Sunshine Skyway Bridge. Drivers are asked to use caution when traveling the roughly 430-foot-tall bridge.

Skyway Bridge: High Winds warning on the bridge this afternoon - use caution while traversing the span. pic.twitter.com/Oi1K9Cjrbe — FHP Tampa (@FHPTampa) December 24, 2020

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Earlier reporting:

Off the coattails of a cold front that is sweeping the country, a very organized line of showers and storms is currently pushing through the Tampa Bay area.

10 Tampa Bay meteorologists are tracking the potential for some storms to reach severe criteria as there is enough upper-level support for strong and possibly damaging winds. A waterspout or tornado in the area also can't be ruled out.

The Storm Prediction Center has the entire Tampa Bay area at a "marginal" risk for severe weather, meaning the risk is relatively low; but at this point in the season, we should all know to stay aware as these types of systems roll in.

Abundant lightning and heavy downpours are also likely as the line continues to move through.

All threats for severe weather are forecasted to be cleared up before Christmas morning. People living in the Bay area can expect to see cold temperatures and a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day on Dec. 25.

