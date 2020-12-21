Pinellas County could see minor flooding after severe weather pushes through the area

An advisory is in effect until 8:30 p.m.

Live Updates--

6:45 p.m.: Severe thunderstorm warnings have expired in Hillsborough and Pinellas County.

6:32 p.m.: A flood advisory has been issued for Pinellas County until 8:30 p.m. as heavy showers push through the area.

MINOR FLOODING possible in Pinellas | 1"-2" of heavy rain have already fallen, with an additional inch or two expected this evening. ☔️ @10TampaBay pic.twitter.com/pVz8PjBu2T — ⛈ Autumn Robertson (@AutumnWTSP) December 20, 2020

6:11 p.m.: A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 6:45 p.m. for parts of Hillsborough and Pinellas counties.

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Pinellas, Hillsborough until 12/20 6:45PM. Please stay tuned to @10TampaBay for the latest weather updates and on https://t.co/VcC1Rxu8o8. #10weather #tampaflorida #flwx — Bobby Deskins WTSP ⚡️ (@BobbyWTSP) December 20, 2020

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Original reporting

Sunday will start out dry with clouds increasing throughout the day, but keep your umbrellas close. Showers and storms ahead of the next cold front roll in during the afternoon and evening.

There's a marginal risk that our coastal areas/counties could see a severe storm or two this afternoon/evening. The primary threat for any strong or severe storm would be damaging winds. However, a waterspout or tornado in our coastal counties cannot be ruled out.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with the chance of a few showers late. High: 75. Chance of rain: 50%. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Monday: Morning showers with afternoon clearing. High: 69. Chance of rain: 30% early. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

What other people are reading right now: