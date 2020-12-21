x
Severe Weather

Pinellas County could see minor flooding after severe weather pushes through the area

An advisory is in effect until 8:30 p.m.

6:45 p.m.: Severe thunderstorm warnings have expired in Hillsborough and Pinellas County.

6:32 p.m.: A flood advisory has been issued for Pinellas County until 8:30 p.m. as heavy showers push through the area.

6:11 p.m.: A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 6:45 p.m. for parts of Hillsborough and Pinellas counties.

Sunday will start out dry with clouds increasing throughout the day, but keep your umbrellas close. Showers and storms ahead of the next cold front roll in during the afternoon and evening. 

There's a marginal risk that our coastal areas/counties could see a severe storm or two this afternoon/evening. The primary threat for any strong or severe storm would be damaging winds. However, a waterspout or tornado in our coastal counties cannot be ruled out.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with the chance of a few showers late. High: 75. Chance of rain: 50%. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Monday: Morning showers with afternoon clearing. High: 69. Chance of rain: 30% early. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

