ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Showers and thunderstorms are possible on the tail-end of this recent warm-up, with a low chance of some activity turning severe.

And like the past couple of weekends, cooler weather will settle in afterward.

Until then, let's break down the storm threat: Part of the Tampa Bay area is under a marginal risk, or level one out of five, for severe thunderstorms Thursday afternoon into the evening hours by the Storm Prediction Center.

Expect the chance of rain during this time, but not necessarily a washout.

Most of the ingredients for possible severe weather will be farther north of the Tampa Bay area, and that's been highlighted with a slight risk in yellow, or level two.

The bumpy weather all will be associated with a storm system siding through the south, followed by a cold front that'll pass through behind any thunderstorms. Temperatures will take a tumble -- and even better -- so will the humidity.

High pressure will settle in for the weekend, knocking our rain chances down to zero and keep temperatures in the 60s and 70s through the weekend ahead.

