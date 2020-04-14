MISSISSIPPI, USA — After strong storms swept through the South, crews were able to get out and evaluate the damage left behind.

According to CBS News, 33 people died and more than 80 tornadoes were reported between Sunday and Monday. That National Weather Service is still working to confirm how many were actual tornadoes so the final number will be much less.

Crews across the South are working to clean up while still doing their best to follow CDC guidelines to social distance.

South Carolina is already under a state of emergency because of the coronavirus and Monday their governor issued a second one to deal with the storm damage.

Nearly half a million people were without power in both North and South Carolina yesterday.

RELATED: Strong thunderstorms roll in this Easter Sunday evening

RELATED: Significant severe weather event expected in Georgia Sunday

Nearly 400 linemen crews from Duke Energy Florida were sent to support staff and help in the Carolinas. Once they get there they will be sent directly out to locations where ever they needed to asses damage and restore power. They will be wearing masks.

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter