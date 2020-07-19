x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

severe-weather

Strong winds bring down tree, power lines in Seminole

Duke Energy reports at least 2,000 customers are without power across Pinellas County.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

SEMINOLE, Fla. — Those afternoon pop-up showers and storms were a little bit on the stronger side when they rolled through parts of Pinellas County.

Some damage was reported in the area of 113th Street and 66th Avenue N. and at the Ridgeview apartments not long after the thunderstorms moved in around 3 p.m.

Fewer than 50 Duke Energy customers lost power in that area, according to the utility's outage map, but at least 2,000 customers are in the dark countywide.

Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

Although the National Weather Service did not have a severe thunderstorm warning in effect, it did advise the active weather over Tampa Bay was set to move eastward into Pinellas County.

The bulk of the remaining storms have moved into the Gulf of Mexico, but locations inland still could see hit-or-miss rain into the evening hours.

RELATED: 10 Weather: Sunshine to start, scattered rain later

RELATED: Satellite shows incredible space view of Thursday's powerful storms

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP: 

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter