Storms to return, could be severe on Wednesday

A cold front will sweep through Tampa Bay on Wednesday and could bring strong-to-severe thunderstorms to the area.
The Storm Prediction Center has placed the coastal counties from Tampa Bay northward to the Nature Coast at a marginal risk for severe weather. A marginal risk is a 1 on the 0-5 threat scale for severe weather.
- CONCERN: The greatest risk will be for damaging winds, but a tornado or waterspout cannot be ruled out. Localized flooding will be possible.
- TIMING: The highest rain and storm chances will move through the Nature Coast by mid-morning and west-central and southwest Florida during the afternoon on Wednesday.
The cold front exits the area by late Wednesday into Thursday with strong high pressure building in behind the front. This will usher in some drier and cooler air on Thursday and Friday.
The coldest night will be Thursday night into Friday morning with temperatures dropping into the mid-30s along the Nature Coast and low to mid-40s near Tampa Bay. Highs will be in the 60s Thursday and Friday.
Temperatures are moderate by Saturday as temperatures move back into the low 70s.
