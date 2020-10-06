Pop-up storms could be on the stronger side across Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — Like clockwork, summer-like pop-up showers and storms are possible into the afternoon and early evening across Tampa Bay.
Some of those could turn strong to even severe.
All earlier severe thunderstorms warnings, including for Hillsborough and Manatee counties, have been allowed to expire by the National Weather Service.
However, forecasters are keeping an eye on the area as more storms continue bubbling up in this hot and humid environment. Pea-sized hail and gusty winds are possible -- even if a warning is not issued.
On-and-off stormy weather is likely to continue for the next several hours.
