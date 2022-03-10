Severe thunderstorm watch issued for all of Tampa Bay region through 9 p.m.

Damaging winds and large hail are the greatest threats.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Some thunderstorms later this afternoon and evening could be on the stronger side across parts of the Tampa Bay area.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m. for Sarasota County northward, including the cities of Lakeland, St. Petersburg and Tampa.

Damaging winds and hail are the main threats with any storms that turn severe, however, a tornado or two isn't out of the question, either.

The Tampa Bay area is under a marginal risk — a level one out of five — for severe storms Thursday. A greater chance, a slight risk, exists during the day Saturday.