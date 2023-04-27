Lower severe weather risk for Tampa Bay area during second half of the week

As for our rain chances, we will finally see a slightly better chance for rain in the Tampa area Thursday.

LAKELAND, Fla. — The threat of severe weather continues Thursday, however, the overall threat is coming down just a touch.

We have seen three days in a row with unusually large hail across parts of the Florida peninsula with baseball size hail in the Clermont area Monday and so much hail yesterday on the east coast that it could be measured by a ruler in spots.

Today’s chance for those storms remains mainly on the east coast, but we will still have to watch for a few good storms in the Tampa area. The Storm Prediction Center has a slight risk (2 out of 5) for severe storms on Florida’s east coast today.

In the Tampa area, that threat is lower but is still listed as a marginal risk for severe weather. We will track those as we could still get a strong one.

The main severe weather threat today remains the chance of large hail and gusty winds. Drier and cooler air aloft, plus high winds aloft help to create an atmosphere where storms can grow tall and into an area where the temperature is largely below freezing.

These conditions are slightly less favorable than what we have seen since Monday, but they are not that much different. I do expect the threat of severe weather to lower as we head into the weekend.

