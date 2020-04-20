ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Ready for an active start to the week?

After a soggy first half of the weekend, we’re kicking the week off with a little more rain and even a few storms. As of Sunday evening, most of the Tampa Bay area is in a marginal risk for severe weather, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

There’s enough instability to support stronger storms Monday that will be packed with strong winds and potentially some hail. Overall, most storms will stay below the severe threshold.

This will not be a washout by any means. The line of showers and storms are expected to roll through late morning and afternoon. There will be some locally heavy downpours with some storms, but don’t expect this rain event to be drought busting.

10Weather

High pressure will settle back in Tuesday, bringing us quiet and pleasant weather for the middle of the week. Another storm system is expected to slide through by the end of the week, bringing us another decent chance for much-needed rain.

RELATED: Breezy with some storms to start the week

RELATED: Storms strike South with tornadoes late Sunday

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter