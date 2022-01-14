Coastal flooding possible this weekend with tides 2-4 feet above normal

Gusty winds will push water onto and over the shoreline at times.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Coastal flooding may become an issue along the Gulf Coast this weekend on the heels of a strong cold front.

Winds ahead of the front Saturday are forecast to gust out of the south-southwest, pushing excess water against the shoreline. It's possible high tides could be 2-4 feet on top of what regularly occurs.

Following the front's passage, winds will continue gusting but from the north-northwest, keeping the gulf angry and the coastline inundated at times.

It's for this threat the National Weather Service has issued a coastal flood watch for portions of Pinellas County northward beginning Saturday evening and lasting through Sunday evening.

South of Tarpon Springs, tides could run 1-3 feet above normal. That amount of water still could cause minor flooding, especially in low-lying areas.

Here's a rundown of high tide times and predictions in some of the affected areas:

Clearwater Beach: 2.55 feet at 9:33 p.m. Saturday, 2.64 feet at 10:12 p.m. Sunday

2.55 feet at 9:33 p.m. Saturday, 2.64 feet at 10:12 p.m. Sunday Hudson: 3.02 feet at 10:42 p.m. Saturday, 3.09 feet at 11:22 p.m. Sunday

3.02 feet at 10:42 p.m. Saturday, 3.09 feet at 11:22 p.m. Sunday Bayport: 2.62 feet at 11:55 p.m. Saturday, 2.75 feet at 12:43 a.m. Monday

Those gusty winds, as mentioned, will rough up the surf all weekend along the Gulf of Mexico coastline. Swimmers — those enough to brave the chilly water — are advised to keep out because of the threat of rip currents.