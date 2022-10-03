Rounds of storms, some strong to severe, possible through Saturday

Severe chances are higher — a level two out of five — this weekend.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Our dry and warm weather pattern will turn stormy as a front stalls to our north and eventually moves through the area Saturday. Rounds of stronger storms will be possible with the first line moving in this afternoon.

A line of rain and embedded thunderstorms is currently located off the coast but steadily pushing east. Strong wind gusts, heavy rain and frequent lightning will be common within the strongest storms.

Here's what to expect for the next several days:

Thursday

Severe chances are low for this afternoon with a marginal risk (level one out of five) for severe storms. Gusty winds up to 60 mph will be the biggest concern. Heavy downpours will also cause headaches for some during the evening commute.

Timeline:

Storms move in through the early afternoon hours (heavy at times)

Showers and storms continue into the evening commute

Leftover light rain showers into the early overnight hours

Friday

Most areas will stay drier for Friday with high humidity continuing. Our front will continue to sit across the Florida Panhandle. That means the greatest rain chances and severe weather will stay in northern Florida.

Areas in the Big Bend and the Panhandle will see the chance for storms to produce damaging winds and a few tornadoes.

For us, most will stay dry Friday with just the low chance for a stray shower or storm. Higher rain chances will be possible toward the Nature Coast with an isolated stronger storm.

Saturday

The main event moves in on Saturday! A cold front will rapidly drop into the area from the northwest. Temperatures will start off warm in the 70s Saturday morning, with strong winds out of the southwest.

A line of showers and storms will be likely Saturday morning by the mid-morning hours. Higher severe chances will be possible with this line of storms. A slight risk for severe weather, a level two out of five, has been issued for Pinellas and Hillsborough counties and areas north.

A marginal risk exists for our southern areas.

Once again, damaging winds will be the biggest threat but there will be a low chance for an isolated tornado mainly for areas closer to the Nature Coast.

Timeline:

Storms push in by the mid-morning hours (some strong to severe)

Heavy rain and storms push east by the early afternoon hours

Breezy winds from the northwest, dropping temperatures and clearing skies

What's next?

Cold and drier air will drop temperatures Saturday afternoon into the 60s with clearing skies as the afternoon evolves. It is going to be a cold night Saturday into Sunday morning with lows in the 30s and 40s!