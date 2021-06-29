Strong storms dump 2-3 inches of rain across Tampa Bay

A tornado warning was issued for parts of Pinellas County but was allowed to expire as the threat passed.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Our typical summertime showers and thunderstorms were on the bumpier side Tuesday afternoon across Tampa Bay.

As storms erupted, National Weather Service meteorologists in Ruskin noticed enough rotation on radar -- and a possible waterspout -- to issue a tornado warning for a slice of the Gandy area in Pinellas County. The warning was allowed to expire on time at 4:15 p.m.

Luckily, there have been no reports of an actual tornado being spotted or damage.

Thunderstorms have since pushed their way toward the Gulf of Mexico coastline. Beachgoers there should be mindful of the westward movement of the storms, meaning frequent lightning will be coming from behind them and not from the shore.

SO....MUCH...LIGHTNING AT THE BEACH! I guess it's safe to say those plans have wrapped up for the day. pic.twitter.com/gpq6CLlGob — Natalie Ferrari WTSP (@NatalieWTSP) June 29, 2021

Aside from lightning and gusty winds at times, heavy rain could spur some isolated flooding across the area. Parts of the Tampa Bay area, including Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco and Pinellas counties, are under a flood advisory through the early evening.

The weather service says at least 2-3 inches of rain have fallen in a short period of time.