Marginal risk for strong, severe storms exists Tuesday and Wednesday

An approaching frontal boundary will bring the chance for strong, isolated severe storms by Tuesday evening.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Don't put the rain gear away just yet! We're kicking off spring break week in Tampa Bay with another strong to severe storm threat.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the Tampa Bay area at a marginal risk — a level one out of five — for severe weather Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Damaging winds are the main threats with any storms that turn severe, but an isolated tornado can not be ruled out.

Here's that area of marginal risk — it covers most spring break locations in South Florida, along the Gulf Coast and Panhandle.

This is the setup: A cutoff low developing over the eastern Gulf Coast pushes into northern Florida by midweek.

A frontal boundary associated with that system moves into the Tampa Bay area Tuesday afternoon and will unleash a couple of rounds of wet and stormy weather that carries into the overnight hours.

Spring breakers shouldn't have to cancel their Tuesday morning plans due to weather. Most of the day stays rain-free before conditions deteriorate around sunset.

It's always best to keep an eye on the radar throughout the day Tuesday in the event that storms speed up and approach the area a couple of hours sooner. The 10 Tampa Bay app has real-time radar and alerts to keep you ahead of the storms!