Strong storms, perhaps a tornado, possible overnight

A line of showers and storms is forecast to roll through central Florida this weekend but, so far, the forecast looks superb for Super Bowl LV!

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A strong thunderstorm or two isn't out of the question for a good portion of the Tampa Bay area ahead of an approaching cold front.

It's for that reason the Storm Prediction Center has highlighted a chunk of the area -- primarily from St. Petersburg to Tampa and Orlando and points northward -- for a slight risk of severe weather.

On a scale of one to five, consider the threat a two at this time, with damaging winds, hail and perhaps a waterspout or tornado possible. A lesser, marginal risk of severe weather is forecast south of the Tampa Bay area.

A line of showers and thunderstorms is forecast to form along and ahead of the area's next cold front. You can feel the change in the atmosphere right now as Saturday will warm in the 70s and the humidity increasing a few notches.

The line of active weather likely will roll in late tonight through the overnight hours, bringing that risk of severe thunderstorms. You'll want to have a way to get severe weather alerts -- flip "on" the NOAA Weather Radio and download the 10 Tampa Bay app -- in case watches or warnings are issued.

All of this is good timing for Super Bowl LV! It appears that any lingering showers will be moving out by Sunday afternoon, with clearing skies and cooler temperatures settling in by kickoff.