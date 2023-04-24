Thunderstorm warning issued until 3:15 p.m. for Hillsborough, Pasco counties

x
TAMPA, Fla. — A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 3:15 p.m. for parts of Hillsborough and Pasco counties, including the city of Tampa.

According to the National Weather Service, thunderstorms producing wind gusts up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail are possible. Damage from hail is expected, forecasters said.

The storm was last located near Lutz and was moving northeast at a slow 5 mph.

People are encouraged to head indoors until the storms have passed.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect through 8 p.m. for DeSoto, Hardee, Highlands and Polk counties because of the threat of large hail and damaging winds.

