Mobile homes damaged by wicked winds in Davenport

No injuries were reported.
Credit: Polk County Fire Rescue

DAVENPORT, Fla. — A gusty thunderstorm Tuesday afternoon damaged roughly 25-30 mobile homes in The Ridge mobile home park.

Polk County Fire Rescue tweeted several pictures of the damage along Shadow Ridge Drive, which ranged from blown-off awnings to what appeared to be roof damage.

It said no one was hurt.

Crews were sent around 3:30 p.m. to assess the situation.

