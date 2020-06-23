Mobile homes damaged by wicked winds in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Fla. — A gusty thunderstorm Tuesday afternoon damaged roughly 25-30 mobile homes in The Ridge mobile home park.
Polk County Fire Rescue tweeted several pictures of the damage along Shadow Ridge Drive, which ranged from blown-off awnings to what appeared to be roof damage.
It said no one was hurt.
Crews were sent around 3:30 p.m. to assess the situation.
