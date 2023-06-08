Homes damaged in wake of EF-1 tornado that touched down near Satellite Beach

The tornado was on the ground for a mile and had a max width of 300 yards and peak winds of 90-100 mph.

SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. — A tornado that touched down Wednesday near Satellite Beach left homes and power lines damaged in its wake.

On Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service in Melbourne preliminarily confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down the day before near South Patrick Shores, which is two miles away from Satellite Beach.

According to NWS, the tornado started near the Lighthouse Landing subdivision and then moved north-northeast out over the Atlantic.

It was on the ground for a mile and had a max width of 300 yards and estimated peak winds of 90-100 mph.

According to Brevard County Emergency Management, multiple homes were impacted by the tornado, with 25 of them with minor damage and 10 with major, NWS reports.

Around six to 10 power poles were damaged, trees were uprooted and around 126 Florida Power & Light customers were left without power.

“That’s another signal that this thing packed a big punch in just a short amount of time,” county communications director Don Walker reportedly said.

The county came up with a list of the most heavily-impacted streets:

SE 3nd Street

SE 4th Street

Ocean Blvd

NE 1st Street

Pelican Drive

Egret Drive

Herron Drive

Brevard County Fire Rescue, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, the city of Satellite Beach and FPL received thanks from BCEM in their response efforts, Click Orlando explains.

Brevard County Emergency Operations Center is telling people if their property or home was damaged, they can submit photos and a description to help officials better understand the impacts of the tornado.