What was it like to experience the EF-2 tornado yesterday in Pinellas? Watch

A violent EF-2 tornado hit Pinellas County Wednesday, and Kenny Hixon captured it while trapped in his car.

As the day was drawing to a close, thousands of commuters started their drive home on Tampa Bay roads and highways.

Suddenly, at 3:49 pm, a violent EF-2 tornado touched down in Pinellas County. Hundreds were forced to watch helplessly from their cars.

Kenny Hixon was one of those commuters and captured it on his phone. He says he quickly realized he had to duck for cover. He had nowhere to go but down.

🌪️ YIKES! This was what it was like on U.S. 19 at Bryan Dairy Road in Pinellas County yesterday when an EF-2 tornado passed with 125 mph winds. Incredible capture by Kenny Hixon who suddenly found himself trapped in his car. pic.twitter.com/CKMEJdzIRV — Ric Kearbey WTSP (@RicKearbeyWTSP) December 17, 2020

The tornado brought 125 mph wind and it left buildings destroyed and large 2-ton boats thrown about.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported. However, there was lots of damage.

The National Weather Service says it struck parts of the Bayou Club, then crossed Belcher Road and hit an industrial park where the greatest damage was observed. Buildings had uplift and removal of roof decking and outer walls collapsed.

Two buildings were destroyed and five had major damage.

The damage became must more spotty as it approached U.S. Highway 19. Insulation debris collected on a fence near St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport.

The thunderstorm cell tracked from central Pinellas County to north of Plant City, then into north Lakeland, dropping a tornado sporadically along its path.

