WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A tornado was spotted near Firestone in Weld County on Monday afternoon near county roads 19 and 28.

The tornado appeared to be a landspout tornado, and it touched down shortly before 5 p.m. on Monday. The tornado appeared to lift around 5:30 p.m. near Platteville.

There were no initial reports of damage from the tornado.

The tornado appeared to track roughly 14 miles across Weld County, starting just north of Frederick before tracking towards Platteville.

A landspout tornado is a twister that forms from the ground up due to colliding air boundaries during the initial growth stage of a thunderstorm. These tornadoes form near the ground and move toward the cloud, as opposed to traditional tornadoes that form from the cloud moving toward the ground.

Thank you to all the spotters and your pictures of the tornado in SW Weld County. Initial indications show that it tracked roughly from north of Frederick to west of Platteville this afternoon! Take shelter should a tornado approach your area or if one is spotted close by! #COwx https://t.co/2PYrEnNwff — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) June 7, 2021

Landspouts are common in eastern Colorado, due to frequently colliding air boundaries. A similar type of collision appeared to lead to Monday's tornado.

Rough look at the colliding boundaries leading to the landspout near Firestone.#COwx pic.twitter.com/y5d0CEnBNo — Chris Bianchi (@BianchiWeather) June 7, 2021

Landspouts tend to come out of nowhere, similar to Monday's twister.

Here are some preliminary looks at the tornado:

