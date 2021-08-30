Watch Live Coverage: 911 down in NOLA, untold number in the dark after Hurricane Ida

Ida has caused widespread damage to much of Southeast Louisiana, but the true toll of the storm isn't known yet.

Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana Sunday as a catastrophic Category 4 hurricane, bringing deadly weather conditions as it crosses over Southern Louisiana.

5 AM

St. Bernard Parish President Guy McInnis said Hurricane Ida was the worst storm he had ever seen.

"It was relentless from 7 a.m. until maybe an hour ago, and every now and then we're still getting some gusts," he said. "This was something that I've never seen before."

4:55 AM

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is reporting problems with their 9-1-1 system. Anybody who needs help in Jefferson Parish should call 504-227-1400.

Deputies are on the road now assessing damage from the storm.

Anybody who can avoid traveling or going outside should remain in place for the time being.

4:30 AM



The 9-1-1 system in New Orleans is down, officials say. Residents in need of help are being told to go to the nearest fire station or NOPD officer.

It's unclear what has caused the outage or how long it will last.

4 AM

Hurricane Ida is now Tropical Storm Ida. After a painful night passing through Louisiana, the storm's winds have degraded enough that meteorologists now believe it is at tropical storm strength.

The storm made landfall as a powerful Category 4 hurricane, one of the strongest to ever make landfall in the U.S.

At least one person has died in the storm, and damage assessment is just beginning across the state.

