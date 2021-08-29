Watch Live Coverage: Hurricane Ida making landfall in Louisiana

Preparations are finishing across the state as parish officials and residents scramble to get ready ahead of the storm.

NEW ORLEANS — Hurricane Ida is expected to make landfall in Louisiana Sunday as a catastrophic Category 4 hurricane, bringing deadly weather conditions as it crosses over Southern Louisiana.

11:40 AM

Mayor LaToya Cantrell says New Orleans could experience deadly winds as Hurricane Ida makes landfall.

Parish officials warned that because of the winds, emergency responders would be unable to respond to calls until the storm passes.

“There’s nobody coming to help right now,” said Collin Arnold, the city's director of emergency management.

11:30 AM

Several Sewerage and Water Board sewer pump stations are without power on both the eastbank and westbank.

These are not the drainage pumps that pump water out of the city.

The sewer pumps being out means there is potential for sewer backups in homes. Anybody with power is being asked to reduce the amount of wastewater leaving their homes by not running the dishwasher or washing machine.

11:20 AM

Here's a timeline of when to expect the worst from Hurricane Ida in your area.

11:15 AM

Delgado Community College will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday amid widespread power outages and expected major destruction from Hurricane Ida.

The school plans to assess the situation later this week to determine whether the closure will continue beyond that.

11:10 AM

The inner eyewall of Hurricane Ida is making landfall over Port Fourchon. The center of the storm is going to reach the Louisiana coast within the next hour.

10:45 AM

Former WWL-TV Chief Meteorologist Carl Arredondo is seeing an outer band from Hurricane Ida all the way on the Florida coast.

Here's his view from Fort Walton Beach.

#Ida rain band approaching Ft Walton Beach. pic.twitter.com/AW03ligXcz — Carl C Arredondo III (@carl_arredondo) August 29, 2021

10:35 AM

Tangipahoa Parish will be placed under a mandatory curfew at 9 p.m. that will be in place until Monday at 10 a.m.

Parish officials urge everybody to stay inside and hunker in place. The time to evacuate has passed, and anybody still in the parish should prepare for hurricane-force winds and heavy rainfall.

10:30 AM

9-1-1 service is back online in New Orleans after a brief outage. Residents who need to call in an emergency should be able to do so with no complications.

However, emergency responders could be delayed or stopped by weather conditions, meaning they may not be able to immediately respond to all calls.

10:25 AM

St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper says a curfew will begin across the parish at noon and will last until further notice. Nobody should be outside while Hurricane Ida is passing through Louisiana.

10:20 AM

Slidell police say no businesses are open in the city, including gas stations. Several red lights have gone out, and more are expected to go down in the next few hours.

Police say that once winds reach a certain speed, it will be difficult for officers to respond to emergencies, and in certain circumstances may be impossible until conditions improve.

Residents should shelter in place until after Hurricane Ida has passed.

10:10 AM

St. Bernard Parish President Guy Mcinnis posted a video shortly after talking with WWL-TV where he showed the ring levees around Delacroix that are about to overtop.

He said they are expected to overtop by about 5-6 feet and to stay overtopped for another 12 hours at least.

St. Bernard Parish President Guy Mcinnis says Ring levees around Delacroix are about to overtop, and are expected to overtop by about 5 or 6 feet for the next 12 hours. Posted by WWLTV on Sunday, August 29, 2021

10 AM

9-1-1 is experiencing technical difficulties in New Orleans, according to the Orleans Parish Communications District.

Residents who need to report an emergency should call 504-821-2222.

City officials said Saturday they expect emergency response service to be spotty for at least the first 72 hours after the storm because of dangerous conditions and blocked roads.

9:40 AM

St. Bernard Parish President Guy Mcinnis says some levees in the parish are close to overtopping.

Ring levees around Delacroix about to overtop, Mcinnis told WWL-TV.

The storm surge in the parish is about 6-8 feet, with higher surges expected in the coming hours.

9:35 AM

The Causeway will close at 11 a.m. because of high winds, bridge officials say.

Winds of up to 50 MPH have been clocked over Lake Pontchartrain.

9:30 AM

LaVar Burton, of Star Trek and Reading Rainbow fame, is the latest to express well wishes to Louisiana.

Holding you in my heart, NOLA! — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) August 29, 2021

Ida has drawn international attention for its historic strength, timing and threat to population centers along the Gulf coast.

9 AM

Hurricane Ida is continuing its trek towards Louisiana's coast, with an expected landfall somewhere near Port Fourchon. Landfall is expected sometime around noon.

Winds are picking up throughout the coastal parishes, with gusts beginning to jump up further inland. The worst weather is still expected to be through Sunday afternoon.

8:35 AM

Terrebonne Parish President Gordon Dove urged residents living in mobile homes of any kind to evacuate immediately ahead of winds up to 150 MPH expected in the parish Sunday night.

if you live in a trailer, if you live in a motor home, you live in a travel trailer, get out," Dove said. "Don't even think, even if you've got straps, that's not going to hold against that monster coming after us. This thing is bad and we are urging people to get out of these mobile homes because that's nothing to play with. They're going to blow apart."

He urged any residents with nowhere to go to contact the parish for accommodations. Terrebonne Parish has partnered with a number of hotels to house those displaced ahead of the storm.

8:20 AM

St. Charles Parish has set up two areas as a refuge of last resort:

Edward A Dufresne Community Center at 274 Judge Edward A. Dufresne Parkway (West Bank)

Harry Hurst Middle School gym located at 170 Road Runner Lane in Destrehan (East Bank)

Those who are unable to shelter anywhere else should go to the nearest of those locations immediately.

For a full list of shelters across Southeast Louisiana, click here:

8:10 AM

Here's the latest update on Hurricane Ida, expected to make landfall around noon as a devastating Category 4 hurricane.

7:55 AM

An Extreme Wind Warning has been issued for much of Southeast Louisiana. Winds over 115 MPH will begin in the area within the next hour. Residents are advised to treat the storm like a tornado and to take shelter in a sturdy structure away from windows.

A EXTREME WIND WARNING has been issued for areas in purple. TAKE SHELTER NOW! Winds over 115 mph will begin within the next hour. Treat this as a torando. Take shelter inside a sturdy structure away from windows. #BeOn4 pic.twitter.com/ZOKTiz25ke — Payton Malone WWL-TV (@paytonmalonewx) August 29, 2021

7:45 AM

St. Tammany Parish has called an 11 a.m. press conference to discuss Hurricane Ida. WWL-TV will carry the press conference live as part of our continuing coverage of the storm.

7:35 AM

On Grand Isle, where power was just lost, water and wind are surging in.

Councilman Ricky Templet evacuated from the island, but sent WWL-TV some video showing the ferocity of the storm's outer bands.

Some residents have decided to stay, despite the mandatory evacuation order.

This is Grand Isle this morning just after day break. Water is crossing Highway 1 on the island which is under a mandatory evacuation for Hurricane Ida. 📸 JP Councilman Ricky Templet. ⁦@WWLTV⁩ pic.twitter.com/cDO4pHhoZz — Paul Murphy (@PMurphyWWL) August 29, 2021

7:30 AM

All of lower Plaquemines Parish is now without power as Hurricane Ida approaches. Grand Isle in Jefferson Parish has also gone dark.

7:20 AM

Cleco is now reporting 5,300 customers without power, bringing the total across the state to over 10,000.

Widespread outages will continue, with some outages in places hit the hardest by Ida potentially taking weeks to be fixed.

7 AM

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says the New Orleans levee system has been built and rebuilt post-Katrina to stand up to a bigger storm than Ida.

"This particular track on the eat bank of the river really should not be a problem," said Heath Jones a spokesman for the Corps told WWL-TV. "We spent $14.5 billion congress gave us after Katrina to improve the system. We've done vast changes in design, vast changes in approach. It's designed to take that overtopping."

In coastal parishes, the situation may be different, especially when the highest storm surge comes in later Sunday.

"Terrebonne's levee protection system is not designed for this," Jones said.

6:55 AM

Grand Isle is reporting hurricane-force winds, with sustained winds of 90 MPH and gusts of 115 MPH reported. Hurricane Ida is still hours away from landfall west of the island.

6:50 AM

S&WB says Turbine 4 is back in service to supply power to the city's pumps ahead of Hurricane Ida.

96 of the city's 99 drainage pumps are available. The three out of service pumps are located in New Orleans East and Lakeview.

Officials said they were confident they would be able to power the pumps during a press conference Saturday.

6:25 AM

Cleco is reporting about 3,900 customers without power on the northshore, with most of those outages clustered around Slidell.

Entergy reports just under 5,500 customers without power, with the vast majority in Jefferson and Plaquemines parishes.

Outages are expected to increase throughout the day.

6:05 AM

Hurricane Ida now has sustained winds of 150 MPH as it approaches the Louisiana coast. The threshold for a Category 5 hurricane is 157 MPH.

The storm will be the strongest in modern history to make landfall in Louisiana. It is currently about 75 miles south of Grand Isle.

The pressure inside the storm is still rapidly dropping, indicating it is not done intensifying.

I can't believe this. Winds up to 150 mph. Cat 5 is 157 mph. Pressure is tanking. #BeOn4 pic.twitter.com/JVqZFohBl7 — Payton Malone WWL-TV (@paytonmalonewx) August 29, 2021

6 AM

Entergy Louisiana is reporting about 1,150 customers without power Sunday morning. Most of those outages are in Plaquemines and Orleans parishes.

Widespread outages across much of Southeast Louisiana are expected as Hurricane Ida rolls through. Some parish officials have said these outages could last for days or weeks.

5:30 AM

Hurricane Ida has tracked a bit east over the last 24 hours, although forecasters continue to urge residents tracking the storm to not pay as much attention to the exact path it follows.

Ida is expected to bring widespread damage across much of the state, regardless of where exactly it makes landfall. The current track has landfall somewhere east of Grand Isle before it heads northwest towards Houma and Baton Rouge.

For a full breakdown of what to expect in your area, check out our parish-by-parish impact map:

5:20 AM

Plaquemines Parish is already seeing winds of up to 40 MPH as Hurricane Ida approaches, and emergency management officials say conditions are only going to deteriorate from here.

With a small wobble to the east, Ida could come over land in Plaquemines Parish. The last time that happened was Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

"It's going to be devastating for the next 24 hours in Southeast Louisiana," said Patrick Harvey, the parish's director of emergency preparedness.

5 AM

Ida's top wind speeds are now topping 145 MPH. Gusts are up to 165 MPH in certain places.

The storm is continuing to strengthen as it approaches the Louisiana coast.

The cone of uncertainty is continuing to narrow, but wobbles in the storm's path will likely continue up until lanfall.

Ida is currently 80 miles south of Grand Isle.

4:30 AM

Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng spoke with WWL-TV about the last preparations in the parish as the storm approaches.

4 AM

The National Hurricane Center has released the latest track for Hurricane Ida, which has strengthened again ahead of landfall. The storm is now less than 100 miles from the coast, and continues to grow in intensity, despite time running out for its continued growth.

WWL-TV Meteorologist Michelle Morgan says the storm could reach Category 5, but that forecast is looking less likely because there simply isn't enough time for further rapid intensification.

3:30 AM

Louisiana is seeing the first outer bands from Hurricane Ida, a powerful Category 4 storm expected to see landfall sometime Sunday afternoon.

All of Southeast Louisiana could see hurricane-force winds and flooding rain from the storm, which is expected to cross Louisiana Sunday and Monday.

