Brief waterspout spotted over Tampa Bay

Social media photos captured the funnel cloud around 6:28 p.m.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As a line of storms pushed through, one appeared to drop a brief waterspout over Tampa Bay.

The waterspout was first spotted through social media photos capturing the funnel cloud around 6:28 p.m. near MacDill Air Force Base.

"Appears to have been a brief funnel cloud over Tampa Bay with developing storms moving across Tampa Bay! The atmosphere is very dynamic in the area where this occurred #FLwx," the National Weather Service initially tweeted.

At the time of this waterspout, isolated strong storms quickly fired up over parts of Tampa and along coastal Hillsborough County as both sea breeze and outflow boundaries collided. Gusty winds and heavy rain drifted over the bay shortly before this photo was taken.

NWS would later add that they can "conclusively" say a waterspout made an appearance in the area.