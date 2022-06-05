Showers, few storms possible over Mother's Day weekend

Make sure to have the umbrellas nearby Saturday morning.

TAMPA, Fla — Get your blossoming bouquets ready because Mother's Day weekend is upon us.

While there will be plenty of moments to spend with family outdoors, there's a small window for dicey weather – thankfully earlier on in the weekend. Here's the breakdown:

As a cut-off low pushes east across the country, that upper-level energy will help to slowly shove a cold front south into the state. Enough energy and moisture pooling ahead of the front will support the formation of scattered showers and a few storms across the Tampa Bay area Saturday morning.

You may notice the breezier conditions as early as Friday night as winds pick up out of the southwest. With the increased onshore flow this weekend, there is a high risk for rip currents at our local beaches.

Keep that in mind before going for a dip this weekend in the Gulf of Mexico.

Conditions will then take a turn overnight. Showers will roll onto the Nature Coast during the early hours of the morning. This broken line of showers and storms will push into the Tampa Bay area around sunrise and continue to move into our southern counties late morning and through the start of Saturday afternoon.





Pockets of heavy rain are possible, and a few storms that develop could produce strong winds or hail. The Storm Prediction Center placed the area in a Marginal ⁠— Level 1 ⁠— risk for severe weather Saturday.

While the severe threat is low, have a way to get alerts through the morning. Our 10 Tampa Bay app will send weather alerts right to your phone!



Aside from a few lingering showers, most of the rain will be well south of the area by late Saturday afternoon and early evening. Winds out of the west will remain breezy throughout the day Saturday and will ease up slightly Sunday.

The rain moves out just in time for Mother's Day. Skies will begin clearing overnight and into Sunday morning, leading to increasing sunshine that will take you throughout the day. It will still be breezy, but the spring warmth and bright blue skies will steal the show.

Although the cold front will not bring us a big temperature drop — it's May, after all — drier air will make its way back into the state. Expect lower rain chances for the first half of the week and less humid air as dew points drop to the 50s.