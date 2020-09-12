Miami NWS issues ‘sluggish iguana alert’ Wednesday morning

Even colder weather could have prompted a “falling iguana alert” as they start to fall from trees.

Whether you’re new to Florida or have lived here your entire life, a “sluggish iguana alert” may be new to you.

Dec 9 – Sluggish Iguanas possible this morning, and given the chilly temps we can’t rule out an isolated falling Iguana or two. Brrr! #flwx #miami pic.twitter.com/y108yR7Eo4 — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) December 9, 2020

Earlier this year, on Jan. 21, a “falling iguana alert” was issued by the National Weather Service in Miami because temperatures were expected to fall into the upper 30s to low 40s. The colder it is, the more likely the cold is to affect them.

"This isn't something we usually forecast, but don't be surprised if you see Iguanas falling from the trees tonight as lows drop into the 30s and 40s," the weather service tweeted earlier this year.

Iguanas are cold-blooded. They slow down or become immobile when temps drop into the 40s. They may fall from trees, but they are not dead.

The scene at my backyard swimming pool this 40-degree South Florida morning: A frozen iguana. pic.twitter.com/SufdQI0QBx — Frank Cerabino (@FranklyFlorida) January 4, 2018

Green iguanas, like most reptiles, are coldblooded animals, so they become immobile when the temperature falls to a certain level, said Kristen Sommers of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission in a Washington Post interview. Under 50 degrees Fahrenheit, they become sluggish. Under 40 degrees, their blood stops moving as much, Sommers said.

Although they may look dead, once they warm up, they slowly start to move again and return to normal.

