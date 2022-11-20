South Florida sees record-breaking rain flooding; what does that mean for Tampa Bay area?

A flash flood warning was in effect for portions of Miami Beach on Sunday, WSVN reports.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — People across the South Florida region witnessed record-breaking rain flooding on Sunday, reaching over 3 inches of rain in some areas, multiple reports say.

Those in Miami-Dade County had to cancel their weekend plans due to flooding and road closures on Sunday, according to WSVN.

The flooding rainfall in Miami reached 4.38 inches, breaking the previous record of 1.29 inches in 1992, WSVN said.

The heavy rain brought onto South Florida stemmed from an increase in moisture from the Atlantic Ocean and a stalled front that brought slow downpours over Miami-Dade and Broward counties, WPLG reports.

Several drivers were reportedly stuck on roads for hours due to the flooding.

Authorities in Miami-Dade county issued a flash flood warning and a street flood advisory to people in the area, WSVN reports. A small coastal flood advisory was also issued for the Upper Keys, the news outlet said.

In the Tampa Bay region, the heavy rain from the South Florida area is not expected to cause us any flooding, but we can still expect it to have some sort of impact on our weather.