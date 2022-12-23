How to not set a fire with your space heater

Let's face it — Floridians haven't had a lot of practice using portable heaters.

TAMPA, Fla. — Frigid winter weather is making its way across the country ahead of Christmas. Even Florida is bracing for the freezing temperatures.

If you do decide to use a space heater this winter, here are some tips from Consumer Reports to make sure you don't burn your house down.

1. Place the heater on a hard, level, non-flammable surface.

On average, portable space heaters are responsible for 1,700 house fires a year, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. You don't want to cause a spark by accidentally knocking one over.

2. Establish a 3-foot kid and pet-free zone.

Experts say to never put the heater in a kid's room or kid's play area. And, it's a good idea to keep them out of high-traffic areas in general.

3. Keep the heater away form furniture, bedding and curtains.

According to Consumer Reports, most fires that happen during the months of December, January and February are caused when electric heaters come into contact with flammable upholstery.

And don't use the heater in a garage near paint or gas cans.

4. Turn off the heater when you leave the room or go to bed.

It's a good idea to unplug the unit whenever it's not in use.

5. Don't plug an extension cord or another device into the same outlet as the heater.

This can cause overheating. The heater's cord should also be checked often for damage or fraying.