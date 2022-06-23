Scattered storms return for St. Pete Pride weekend

Keep an eye on the radar if you have any outdoor plans.

TAMPA, Fla — Heading to St. Pete Pride this weekend? You won't need your rainbow rain gear all day, but have it close by.

Following an abnormally dry start to astrological summer, the oppressive Florida humidity and scattered storms return as early as Friday afternoon, with rain chances increasing even more through the weekend.

Here's the setup.

High pressure and dry air have been in control of our forecast for most of the week. Temperatures have been high, but the humidity has been unseasonably low thanks to a dry northeasterly flow.

And what a welcoming flow it was. That setup leads to relatively pleasant mornings and toasty, but not oppressively hot afternoons.

That all changes Friday as a cold front approaches the state. It will not bring us a cool air mass change but deeper moisture will pool ahead of this frontal boundary. The increase in atmospheric moisture in addition to the lift from the front and instability will lead to scattered rain across the Tampa Bay area Saturday and Sunday.

Models are hinting at storms firing up at the coast as early as 10 a.m. Saturday morning. The rain will be heavy at times, but it'll be periodic.

There will still be opportunities to get outside, but keeping a close eye on the radar will be ideal.

Storms look to fall apart late in the evening before another round of scattered to widespread tropical downpours form Sunday afternoon.

Along with the storms, the moist air mass will make it feel incredibly humid outside. Dew points, a measure of how much moisture is present in the air, are increasing as the drier air exits and we transition into a more rainy season-like pattern this weekend.

That will make the air feel uncomfortable and even hotter as heat indices climb into the triple digits in some areas.