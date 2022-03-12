Gov. DeSantis declares state of emergency for Florida counties impacted by severe weather

A cold front Saturday morning brought heavy rains, strong winds, thunderstorms and widespread power outages for northeast and central Florida.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Saturday evening Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for four Florida counties impacted by severe weather that caused damage in some communities.

The state of emergency was declared for Clay, Highlands, Marion and Putnam counties, the governor's office announced in a press release.

Due to the powerful cold front that swept through the central Florida and northeast area of the state, many counties experienced heavy rain, thunderstorms, strong straight-line winds, and isolated tornadoes resulting in widespread power outages and damages, the governor's office said.

Officials also fear that some northeast rivers are forecasted to rise and remain above flood stage for several days.