ELLICOTT CITY, Md. - A State of Emergency has been declared in Ellicott City, Md. amid historic significant flooding Sunday in the city. Gov. Larry Hogan issued the order and opened the Maryland Emergency Management Agency to help in any way possible.

Nearly 10 inches of rain fell in the area Sunday. A Flash Flood Warning is in effect until late Sunday evening.

Significant flash flooding led to several water rescues. The National Weather Service D.C./Baltimore called it an “extremely dangerous and potentially catastrophic situation.”

However, Howard County officials confirmed Sunday night that there are no known deaths or missing people following the flash floods.

In the middle of the storms, there were also reports of building collapses in Ellicott City, Howard County Fire & EMS reported. Rescue teams responded to the area.

Through videos shared on social media, heavy flooding could be seen on Main Street—that’s the same street where flash flooding turned the street into a deadly river in July 2016.

In some areas, water was above the first floor of buildings, fire officials said.

Local officials urged anyone in the area to seek higher ground and evacuate immediately, as long as the roads near them are safe and not flooded.

In the height of the flooding, Howard County Fire & EMS urged people in businesses and homes on Main Street to climb to the second floor of the building and shelter in place. Rescuers came to help several people safely evacuate.

5:30 PM Sunday- **FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY** remains in effect for Ellicott City. This is an EXTREMELY DANGEROUS AND POTENTIALLY CATASTROPHIC situation and you must move to HIGHER GROUND IMMEDIATELY AND STAY AWAY FROM ANYWHERE WHERE WATER IS MOVING. — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) May 27, 2018

#ECFlood | If you are trapped in a building on #Main Street - climb to the second floor of the building and Shelter in Place. Rescuers will come for you | Please DO NOT call 911 as long as you are in a safe space — Howard Co Fire & EMS (@HCDFRS) May 27, 2018

First responders from across the D.C. area provided people and equipment to help crews in Ellicott City manage the flooding and rescue efforts.

“If you are trapped, we are coming,” Howard County Fire & EMS tweeted.

About 10 inches of rain fell in Ellicott City Sunday. During the July 2016 storm, 6 inches of rain fell in about an hour in Ellicott City. Two people were killed.

The Howard County Government tweeted that the flooding on Main Street is on the scale as that 2016 storm. The county's emergency operations center is open and responding to the emergency.

Anyone looking for higher ground can go to the Roger Carter Community Center, the county said.

Significant flooding is going on now in #EllicottCity. Water rescues are underway. The @NWS_BaltWash is calling this an "extremely dangerous & potentially catastrophic situation."



WHAT WE KNOW: https://t.co/QdpHNqnxA2 pic.twitter.com/ct2a01rDma — WUSA9 (@wusa9) May 27, 2018

from the second floor of cottage antiques #ellicottcity pic.twitter.com/KdWpF1p0Hu — bry (@tube_ebooks) May 27, 2018

If you would like to help Ellicott City residents, the Howard County Food Bank will accept donations Monday—Memorial Day—from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Water, cleaning supplies and flashlights are among the items needed most.

