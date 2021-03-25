x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Weather

Southern states told to brace for tornado outbreak; at least 3 people killed in storms

A rare “high risk” warning was issued for the region for several long-track tornadoes, damaging wind and up to baseball size hail.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay
SPC warns of rare "high risk" of strong, long track tornadoes, baseball size hail and 80+ mph winds.

Tornadoes are already developing this afternoon in Alabama. More are likely on the way Thursday night from Mississippi to the Carolinas, and as far north as Illinois and Indiana.

And, many people are already feeling the impacts. In Calhoun County, Alabama, the sheriff told local media outlets at least three people had been killed by a suspected tornado there.

Our sister-station WZDX has been tracking damage reports and published photos showing homes torn apart.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has issued a rare “high risk” for severe weather that includes the potential for large hail, damaging winds, and several strong, long-track tornadoes for northern Mississippi and Alabama, and southern Tennessee for Thursday.

Credit: 10 Tampa Bay
Tornado threat for much of the middle and southern part of the country Thursday evening.

A tornado watch was issued for portions of western and northern Alabama, northwest Georgia, central and eastern Mississippi, and south central Tennessee in particular until 8 p.m. Thursday night for this risk. Another tornado watch has been issued as far north as Illinois and Indiana. 

This means the entire area highlighted in red below contains conditions favorable for the development of strong, long track tornadoes through tonight.

The SPC has called this a particularly dangerous situation as numerous, strong tornadoes are expected along with widespread damaging winds up to 80 mph, and hail up to the size of baseballs.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter