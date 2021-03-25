Southern states told to brace for tornado outbreak; at least 3 people killed in storms

A rare “high risk” warning was issued for the region for several long-track tornadoes, damaging wind and up to baseball size hail.

Tornadoes are already developing this afternoon in Alabama. More are likely on the way Thursday night from Mississippi to the Carolinas, and as far north as Illinois and Indiana.

And, many people are already feeling the impacts. In Calhoun County, Alabama, the sheriff told local media outlets at least three people had been killed by a suspected tornado there.

Our sister-station WZDX has been tracking damage reports and published photos showing homes torn apart.

LARGE TORNADO ON THE GROUND FLINGING DEBRIS VIOLENT TORNADO @NWSBirmingham #ALwx pic.twitter.com/YPgRmgTog0 — Brandon Copic (@BrandonCopicWx) March 25, 2021

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has issued a rare “high risk” for severe weather that includes the potential for large hail, damaging winds, and several strong, long-track tornadoes for northern Mississippi and Alabama, and southern Tennessee for Thursday.

A tornado watch was issued for portions of western and northern Alabama, northwest Georgia, central and eastern Mississippi, and south central Tennessee in particular until 8 p.m. Thursday night for this risk. Another tornado watch has been issued as far north as Illinois and Indiana.

This means the entire area highlighted in red below contains conditions favorable for the development of strong, long track tornadoes through tonight.

@spann My dad's house in Eagle Point. No one was home thank God. pic.twitter.com/6yArwiZEz4 — David Grubic (@djgrubic24) March 25, 2021

large violent tornado in shelby county south birmingham metro 244pm #alwx from brandon copic's stream pic.twitter.com/hMvgDtbYnI — Mike (@205mph) March 25, 2021

The SPC has called this a particularly dangerous situation as numerous, strong tornadoes are expected along with widespread damaging winds up to 80 mph, and hail up to the size of baseballs.