A line of strong storms pushing through the Tampa Bay area has left more than 8,000 Duke Energy customers without power, the utility said.

That includes nearly 3,000 customers without power in Land O' Lakes off State Road 54 near Sunlake Boulevard.

Duke Energy outage map

In Hillsborough County, nearly 2,500 people without power, according to TECO

TECO outage map

Hillsborough Fire Rescue units are checking out a lightning strike at a shopping center in Northdale at North Dale Mabry and Ehrlich Road. Several businesses are reporting the smell of smoke after a lightning bolt hit the building.

In Pinellas County, fire departments in Saint Petersburg, Seminole and Lealman are investigating the reports of lightning strikes and power surges.

