Severe storms, isolated tornadoes possible late Wednesday and Thursday in Tampa Bay area

We're tracking increasing humidity and rain chances, but some of those storms could be severe late Wednesday into Thursday.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — After a fantastic start to the week, we are now quickly welcoming back the humidity, as well as increasing rain chances.

There are a few factors helping to set up this stormy pattern.

A weak frontal boundary that is stalled across South Florida is expected to lift back to the north as a warm front through Wednesday. As it does so, a weak area of low pressure over in the western Gulf of Mexico is also expected to lift northeast across the Gulf and merge with this boundary by Wednesday afternoon or evening.

While the National Hurricane Center says that it is not likely this system will lead to tropical development, it will still be quite the rainmaker across the northern Gulf of Mexico and Florida Panhandle.

In addition to the increase in rain approaching Florida, some storms associated with this setup will have enough "lift" or energy to produce a "slight risk" for severe storms, along with the chance for an isolated tornado. The timing looks to mainly be late Wednesday through the overnight hours into Thursday morning.