We may be wrapped in the perfection of spring-like weather now, but that's all about to change in the form of another low-pressure system, accompanied by a cold front, heading our way.

Widespread showers and storms ahead of this front will swing through Tampa Bay early Thursday morning before cooler temperatures begin to arrive behind the front Thursday evening. Heavy rain and gusty winds will be possible with this front, but the threat for severe weather will remain relatively low.

Severe weather threat early Thursday morning

As for timing, our latest computer models are driving in the line of storms into our Nature Coast area as early as 5:30 a.m. - 6:00 a.m.

Pinellas County through the Tampa Bay area can expect strong winds and heavy rainfall rates to pick up by 7 a.m.

By 9 a.m., the bulk of this line will have moved inland, with the southern edge of the line still clipping through Bradenton and Sarasota.

