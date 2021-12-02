Strong thunderstorms possible this weekend

A few strong-to-severe thunderstorms with damaging gusts and a brief tornado will be possible Saturday and Sunday across northern and central Florida, including most of Tampa Bay.
The Storm Prediction Center has put Tampa Bay in a marginal, or level 1 on a 0-5 scale, risk of severe storms both Saturday and Sunday.
A series of disturbances will move from the northern Gulf through the southeastern United States. A stationary front will be situated across the northern Gulf and along the Georgia-Florida border.
South of the front is expected to become moderately unstable with rather humid air, increasing the chance for a few strong-to-severe thunderstorms.
Locally, strong wind gusts are the main threat. A tornado can’t be ruled out.
Additional strong storms may develop farther south, along a developing sea breeze.
This marginal severe storm risk should diminish Sunday evening, as instability gradually weakens with the loss of daytime heating.
