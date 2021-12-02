LIVE RADAR: Tracking strong storms in the Tampa Bay area this Valentine's Day

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A few strong-to-severe thunderstorms with damaging gusts and a brief tornado will be possible Sunday across northern and central Florida, including most of the Tampa Bay area.
The Storm Prediction Center has put Tampa Bay in a slight (level 2) risk Sunday.
Radar indicated a possible tornado near Seminole in Pinellas County shortly after 1 a.m. There is no official word yet on any damage.
A series of disturbances will move from the northern Gulf through the southeastern United States. A stationary front will be situated across the northern Gulf and along the Georgia-Florida border.
The region south of the front is expected to become moderately unstable with rather humid air, increasing the chance for scattered strong-to-severe thunderstorms.
Locally, strong wind gusts are the main threat. A tornado can’t be ruled out.
Additional strong storms may develop farther south, along with a developing sea breeze.
This severe storm risk should diminish Sunday evening, as instability gradually weakens with the loss of daytime heating.
