LIVE RADAR: Tracking strong storms in the Tampa Bay area this Valentine's Day

The Storm Prediction Center says a few severe storms may develop Sunday with damaging winds and possible tornadoes.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A few strong-to-severe thunderstorms with damaging gusts and a brief tornado will be possible Sunday across northern and central Florida, including most of the Tampa Bay area.

The Storm Prediction Center has put Tampa Bay in a slight (level 2) risk Sunday.

Radar indicated a possible tornado near Seminole in Pinellas County shortly after 1 a.m. There is no official word yet on any damage. 

A series of disturbances will move from the northern Gulf through the southeastern United States. A stationary front will be situated across the northern Gulf and along the Georgia-Florida border. 

The region south of the front is expected to become moderately unstable with rather humid air, increasing the chance for scattered strong-to-severe thunderstorms. 

Locally, strong wind gusts are the main threat. A tornado can’t be ruled out. 

Additional strong storms may develop farther south, along with a developing sea breeze.

This severe storm risk should diminish Sunday evening, as instability gradually weakens with the loss of daytime heating.

