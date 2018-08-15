MIAMI (AP) - Subtropical Depression Five has strengthened into Subtropical Storm Ernesto out over the Atlantic.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm's maximum sustained winds Wednesday are near 40 mph with some additional strengthening possible over the next day.

Learn more: What's the difference between a tropical storm and subtropical storm?

Ernesto is centered about 695 miles southeast of Canada's Cape Race, Newfoundland, and is moving north near 8 mph.

The storm does not currently pose a threat to any land.

► Keep up with hurricanes and subtropical storms with 10News' weather tracker

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.