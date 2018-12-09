Subtropical Storm Joyce has formed 870 miles west-southwest of The Azores in the mid-Atlantic Ocean.

Joyce is moving southwest at nearly six mph.

Maximum sustained winds were near 45 mph with higher gusts, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Joyce is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm by Thursday.

Forty mile-per-hour winds are extending outward up to 115 miles from Joyce's center.

There is no immediate threat to land. No coastal warnings or watches have yet been issued.

