The coldest, the snowiest, the windiest, the rainiest? These games might surprise you.

The Super Bowl is typically played in cities that have nice weather. Sure the city must also have world-class hotels and restaurants able to handle tens of thousands of visitors. Tampa has all of that.

But cold, snow and rain and wind can make games unpleasant for all involved. That’s why warm winter weather is a huge part of hosting the Super Bowl.

Looking back, 37 of the 55 Super Bowls - 67 percent - have been played in just five warm cities.

Miami - 11

New Orleans - 10

Greater Los Angeles - 7

Tampa, now - 5

And San Diego - 3

So what’s been the worst weather for Super Bowls in the past? According to Sporting News here they are:

The rainiest?

It’s only rained on one Super Bowl. Many Super Bowls have had rain near the stadium, but the only Super Bowl actually played in the rain was Super Bowl XLI in 2007 in Miami. The Colts beat the Bears. The best part may have been Prince's halftime show, in which he sang "Purple Rain" in the rain.

The windiest?

Super Bowl XIV, at the Rose Bowl in 1980, had gusts up to 30 mph. Bucs’ coach Bruce Arians says wind is the most concerning weather factor in the game.

The coldest?

Super Bowl VI was the coldest played outdoors. The game was held at Tulane Stadium in New Orleans in 1972. The kickoff temperature was 39 degrees.

The snowiest?

It’s never snowed during a Super Bowl played outdoors.1.1 inches of snow fell on Super Bowl Sunday in 2006, but the game was played inside Ford Field in Detroit. An ice storm hit Atlanta on the day of Super Bowl XXXIV in 2000. A near miss occurred for Super Bowl XLVIII. The Monday following the Super Bowl, about 8 inches of snow fell in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

A Super Bowl has never been postponed or delayed due to weather. The only Super Bowl delay in history was the 34-minute stoppage caused by the Superdome power outage during Super Bowl XLVII in 2013

For Super Bowl LV Sunday in Tampa, the forecast looks a little cool at kickoff, with temperatures in the low 60s. Winds will be a little breezy, up to 15 mph. Rain chances will be higher during the day, but by evening should be down to about 20-30 percent.