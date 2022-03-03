'Super fog' blamed for contributing to deadly I-95 crash: What is it?

Visibility was under 10 feet at times, according to the National Weather Service.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Dense fog and smoke from prescribed burns of vegetation were an unfortunate combination that contributed to a series of deadly crashes early Thursday on Interstate 95.

Three people were killed, with the crashes occurring in both the north and southbound lanes, according to The Associated Press. Video captured by a traffic camera in the area showed some explosions and flames ripping through a tractor-trailer.

The National Weather Service issued a dense fog and smoke advisory after the crashes were first reported, warning of "near-zero" visibility in the Edgewater, Florida, area. WFTV-reporter Q McCray tweeted video of what drivers saw overnight — almost a wall of smoke and fog.

.@FHPOrlando gave us an escort to the crashes on I95. As you can see, the fog is thick. A mix of fog and smoke from a controlled burn in Volusia County. Investigators say fog is the likely cause of the crashes overnight. https://t.co/D9GErOq52Y pic.twitter.com/rkIRMM1tSq — Q McCray (@QMcCrayWFTV) March 3, 2022

So what happened? This was a "super fog" event, the weather service office in Melbourne said, with the visibility dropping to under 10 feet at times.

Fog, essentially a cloud that's at ground level, forms when condensation nuclei — think a spec of dust, clay, soot — are present and water vapor is able to condense on that material. As more water vapor condenses, a cloud forms. And if smoke puts more condensation nuclei into the air, then the fog will thicken.

This leads to "super fog."

During these crashes, there was an ample amount of black carbon — smoke from the prescribed burns — in the air, allowing for the rapid expansion of fog in addition to the smoke itself.