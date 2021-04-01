What kind of weather awaits the Bucs in DC for Saturday night’s playoff game?

There won’t be snow this weekend in Washington, D.C., but freezing temperatures are expected for much of the game

WASHINGTON — Our Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in the NFL playoffs again! Tom Brady and company finished with a four-game winning streak, finishing the season with a record of 11-5.

This gave them the No. 5 seed playoff spot, which takes them to Washington, D.C., Saturday night to take on the NFC Eastern Division champions, the Washington Football Team.

Football in January can give teams two opponents: the team they’re playing and the weather. While our Bucs will have to pack their suitcases and leave the palm trees of Tampa Bay, the weather won’t be too bad this weekend in the nation’s capital.

It could certainly be worse.

Kickoff at 8:15 p.m. Saturday will happen under partly cloudy skies and a temperature around 35 degrees. Winds will blow northwest at about 10 mph. Temperatures will fall to around 30 degrees by the end of the game.

Football can be brutal this time of year. One of the coldest games in NFL history is the “Ice Bowl,” which was the NFL Championship Game (Super Bowl equivalent) played in Green Bay, Wisconsin, between the Packers and Dallas Cowboys on Dec. 31, 1967.

That game saw a temperature of -13 degrees with a wind chill of -48 degrees!

The “Ice Bowl” at Lambeau Field may have been colder, but the “Snow Bowl” between the Bucs and those same Packers in Green Bay had more snow. According to the fan sight BucPower.com, Lambeau Field had a foot of snow on the ground at kickoff and some estimates reported four to six inches more fell during the game. Tampa Bay lost that game 21-0.

In early November this season, the Bucs faced the Giants on “Monday Night Football” and the temperature at kickoff was just 39 degrees. According to TheAthletic.com, it was noted by many that the last time Tampa Bay had won a game played colder than 40 degrees was way back in 2003, in the NFC Championship Game in Philadelphia.

The Buccaneers went on that season to become the Super Bowl Champions by beating the Oakland Raiders by a score of 48–21.

